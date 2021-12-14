Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) — Peace of mind can be hard to find when severe weather strikes. Providence Storm Shelters in Mt. Juliet designs and builds custom storm shelters and their phones have been ringing off the hook since this weekend’s tornado outbreak.

Beth Crocco, Co-Owner of Providence Storm Shelters, said interest in their products surged Saturday morning, soon after the storms moved out of Middle Tennessee. “We’ve had a lot more calls. Honestly, I can’t even begin to tell you how many more.”

The shelters are made in Trousdale County and are rated to withstand EF-5 tornadoes, the most destructive category. “We have had every one of our shelters tested at the National Wind Institute in Texas. They have all undergone vigorous testing, they’re able to withstand 100,000 pounds of debris, 450 mile-an-hour winds,” said Crocco.

The shelters are above-ground and can be put in nearly any location, but garages are a popular spot. There are also many formats to choose from, including ones that double as workbenches.

“We honestly offer peace of mind. It’s ‘Yes, it’s a storm shelter. Yes, it’s a big steel box.’ But it’s also it’s keeping your family safe,” Crocco said.

Their workbench shelters start around $4,900 in price, while their largest shelters cost around $10,000. For many, it’s a small price to pay for safety.