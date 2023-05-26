MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Mt. Juliet is looking for good Samaritans who saved a flag that had fallen during a storm.

The city shared video from outside Volunteer State Bank on Lebanon Road where their large American flag had fallen into the roadway.

Two people in a yellow Jeep then drive up and a man jumps out, unhooks the flag from its pole and carries it out of frame.

The flag was then found properly folded on the doorstep of the bank.

(Courtesy: City of Mt. Juliet)

Mt. Juliet would like to recognize them for their kind act of picking up and folding the flag. “Acts of kindness like this, and as patriotic as this deserves our praise as we approach Memorial Day!”

City officials can be reached at 615-754-2552.