Mt. Juliet proposing new stormwater utility department

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Back on the night of March 27 into the morning of March 28, major flooding was an issue for many areas in Middle Tennessee.

One such trouble spot was in Mt. Juliet where Stoners Creek goes underneath North Mt. Juliet Road. Flooding has always been an issue, particularly for the Valley Center shopping center where Calabria’s Brick Oven Pizzeria and many other businesses are located.

Some in Mt. Juliet are proposing a new floodwater utility department. Its sole purpose would be to oversee the maintenance of current stormwater systems, as well as identifying flood-prone areas and finding ways to mitigate flooding.

Mt. Juliet Director of Public Works and Maintenance Andy Barlow spoke of the benefits of such a utility.

“I think the hope for the future with a stormwater utility is that over time you have things like proper maintenance of stormwater facilities, creeks, drains,” Barlow explained. “And then also you can have the opportunity for projects that can help to try to control some of the flooding in particular areas.

“With that, it would allow us some funding to help to try to keep our streams and creeks clear of debris. That’s one thing that could help. Maybe upstream of those areas, we can help to create some overflow areas for flood water, so we can help offset some of those flood waters that might happen downstream. Detention, making sure all of the detention ponds that we have within the city are well maintained.”

Detention ponds are simply storage ponds that can temporarily hold water that would otherwise have immediately flowed downstream, creating a higher peak in a flash flood situation.

The businesses at Valley Center are working on a comeback from the March flooding.

Calabria Stone Oven Pizzeria was one hit the hardest, and you may be asking ‘when will it re-open?’

“We thought that we’d be maybe a couple of weeks, but this one takes more than that,” explained Teuta Arifi from Calabria. “It’s been almost two months, and probably one more month.”

Mouths are watering in Mt. Juliet!