Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is warning social media users about an ongoing hoax.

The photo, blurred by law enforcement, was posted on Facebook Friday pleading for help identifying a young woman. It falsely claims she fell victim to a mugging and stabbing, and then was left for dead alongside a road in Mt. Juliet.

“The post was brought to our attention. We were concerned about it from the first time that we saw it. We did a diligent search and found no record of anyone reporting any kind of crime like that,” Detective Major BJ Stafford with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The post, which has been shared more than 100 times, claims the woman is in a coma and deputies are not able to identify her and asks the community to help. In fact, with a little digging, you’ll find similar posts on other pages.

“It’s likely a phishing scam or some type of scam on social media in an effort to get some of your personal information for the purposes of a scam, or getting money of some type,” Stafford said.

News 2 identified the Nevada woman in the picture who posted the original photo in 2016 to warn others of the danger of binge drinking. So if you see this post floating around, report it on social media and ignore it.

“Just staying diligent is the most important thing,” Stafford said. “if something doesn’t seem right, it’s probably not.”