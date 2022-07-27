MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students are headed back to the classroom in Wilson County Monday, August 1, and Mt. Juliet police have a plan in place when it comes to traffic enforcement in school zone areas.

Captain Tyler Chandler with Mt. Juliet police told News 2 during arrival and dismal times, you’ll see extra officers out and about.

However, beyond school zone enforcement, he said officers are also watching out for school buses.

“We have a big problem where individuals are not paying attention and when the red lights go on that school bus people still drive around the school bus, and when we stop those motorists they always say, ‘I never saw that.’ So that tells us people aren’t paying attention, so we’ll have officers following school buses to ensure that people are abiding by all the rules,” Captain Chandler said.

He said while this is a misdemeanor, you could still face jail time.

“It’s not just a simple traffic citation, it’s beyond that and it could lead up to 11 months and 29 days in jail if it becomes very serious,” Chandler said.