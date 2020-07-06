Breaking News
Charlie Daniels dead: Country music legend passes away after suffering stroke

Mt. Juliet police to escort Charlie Daniels body Monday afternoon

Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police said they’ll be escorting the body of Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels on Monday.

A statement released by his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Mt. Juliet police said Daniels was a longtime friend and supporter of the Mt. Juliet community. Daniels will be escorted by officers to Sellars Funeral Home along Mt Juliet Rd between 2:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Those wishing to show respect to Charlie Daniels can do so on Mt. Juliet Rd from I-40 to the railroad tracks during escort procession.

