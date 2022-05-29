MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in custody after a barricade incident at a home in the Belinda City area of Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Sunset Drive in response to a domestic violence incident when the suspect barricaded themselves inside the residence.

Officials alerted residents early Sunday afternoon just after 11 a.m. to avoid the area as officers worked to contain the scene.

Mt. Juliet police then reported that the suspect was taken into custody around noon. No injuries to the suspect or law enforcement were reported.

No other information was immediately released.