MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police reminded community members about the importance of following crime prevention tips, such as locking your car, after officers stopped more vehicle burglars in Mt. Juliet overnight.

Members of the Mt. Juliet Police Department said they intercepted the active car burglars in the Willoughby Station neighborhood around midnight. Police chased the suspect vehicle into Nashville before ending the pursuit.

Authorities reportedly believe the suspects’ burglary attempts were not successful.

This news comes one day after Mt. Juliet officers arrested three 15-year-olds from Nashville — one of whom was armed with a handgun — in connection with more than a dozen vehicle burglaries around Mt. Juliet hotels.

According to officials, vehicle burglary activity has increased across the Metro area, with most of these incidents occurring between midnight and 4 a.m.

Police said the suspects enter communities in one or two vehicles, each with three to four occupants. Then, the driver travels slowly down the street while the passengers get out to check door handles or bust windows while looking for valuable items, such as guns or keys left in the car.

“If you see car burglars in the act, do not approach them. They are typically armed, and they may appear harmless because some are as young as 13-years-old. Always call 911 to provide the location, good description, and direction of travel,” the Mt. Juliet Police Department stated. “Together, we can keep our community safe and strong against these individuals.”

Authorities urge community members to lock your vehicles, remove your guns and valuables, turn on your home’s exterior lights, report any suspicious activity, and encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same.