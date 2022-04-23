MT. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials in Mt. Juliet are searching for two suspects that fled from a crash involving a stolen vehicle Saturday morning.

According to Mt. Juliet police, the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 224. Officers say two Hispanic males wearing all black ran away from the crash towards John Hager Road.

At this time, officers are searching the John Hager Road, Carver Lane, and Alvin Sperry Road areas for the two males.

Injuries were reported in the crash.

No other information was immediately released.