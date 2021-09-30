Mt. Juliet Police searching for occupants of a stolen vehicle after pursuit

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juilet Police are searching for the occupants of a stolen vehicle after the car and those inside fled from police.

The pursuit began in Wilson County after authorities spotted the vehicle and realized it was stolen from Alabama.

Police pursued the vehicle which lead the car to flee onto the interstate headed eastbound and taking the exit at Highway 109.

Mt. Juliet Police called off the pursuit leaving Tennessee Highway Patrol and Wilson County Sheriff’s to continue the search for the stolen vehicle.

Police were able to find the car on the side of Safari Camp Road still running with no occupants inside.

Authorities have yet to determine if the car crashed or if the driver decided to abandon the car on the side of the road.

Descriptions of the occupants inside are not available but authorities are urging residents to call in if they see people walking down the stretch of Safari Camp Road.