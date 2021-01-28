UPDATE: Mt. Juliet missing teenager located

According to police, a teenager named Austin wandered away from his home on Oakhall Drive in Mt. Juliet. Austin is 5-foot-4, weighs 112 pounds, and was last seen wearing a flannel blue shirt, black sweatpants, and red headphones.

UPDATE: MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police located Austin in the backyard of a home near the search area.

Austin was reunited with his family and is now home safe.

PREVIOUS:

Officers are currently looking for a missing teenager with autism who wandered away from his home.

According to police, a teenager named Austin wandered away from his home on Oakhall Drive in Mt. Juliet. Austin is 5-foot-4, weighs 112 pounds, and was last seen wearing a flannel blue shirt, black sweatpants, and red headphones.

Anyone with information can call Mt. Juliet Police at (615) 754-2550.