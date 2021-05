MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department are searching for a missing 79-year-old man with a medical disability.

Police say the man was last known to be at Belk in Providence MarketPlace.

He was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, blue jeans, a black hat and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550.