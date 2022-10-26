MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Officials say 13-year-old Lukas was last seen leaving his home in Belinda City near the 300 block of Sunrise Circle late Tuesday night.

Source: MJPD

According to officers, Lukas left home without his phone or shoes. The juvenile’s family notified Mt. Juliet police around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after they became concerned for the 13-year-old’s wellbeing.

Officers say Lukas is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone aware of Lukas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.