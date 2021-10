MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old.

Police say a boy named Austin wandered away from his home on Oakhall Drive.

Austin is described as follows:

White male

5’10”

125 lbs

wearing a white t-shirt, holding a blanket and likely without shoes

Police say Austin does have autism.

If you see him, you are asked to contact Mt. Juliet police.