MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to Mt. Juliet police, 15-year-old Jada was last seen getting on the school bus around 7:50 a.m. on Friday. Officials say after school, Jada never returned to her home which is located on Stonehenge Drive.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Family contacted officers Friday around 6:45 p.m. after they could not locate the missing 15-year-old. At this time, officials believe the teen could be in the Nashville area.
Jada is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black Croc shoes.
Anyone who knows of Jada’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.