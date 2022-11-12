MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to Mt. Juliet police, 15-year-old Jada was last seen getting on the school bus around 7:50 a.m. on Friday. Officials say after school, Jada never returned to her home which is located on Stonehenge Drive. 

Family contacted officers Friday around 6:45 p.m. after they could not locate the missing 15-year-old. At this time, officials believe the teen could be in the Nashville area. 

Jada is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black Croc shoes. 

Anyone who knows of Jada’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.