Multiple agencies locate missing 12-year-old Mt. Juliet boy with special needs

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police have announced that a missing 12-year-old boy with special needs has been found safe with assistance from an MNPD helicopter, Airport Police and K9 units from Rutherford County. There is no longer an active search.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police need your help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy with special needs from the Tuscan Gardens/Golden Bear area of Mt. Juliet.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the 12-year-old is described as a Black male wearing a Vikings jersey and pajama pants. He went missing from the 90 block of Giardino Drive.

We have requested helicopter & K9 support to assist in this active search. I’m enroute to the scene, but I’m about an hour out. I will update media once on scene. https://t.co/DkXzJYRYxE — Capt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) September 26, 2020

Additional details including the identity of the boy have not been given. If the boy is spotted, please contact Mt. Juliet Police at (615) 754-2550 or dial 911.

