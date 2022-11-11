MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are on the hunt for a man who fled from a traffic stop on foot Friday.

It happened on Lebanon Road near Meb Court in Mt. Juliet.

Police say the man was seen entering the woods behind a business in the 11300 block of Lebanon Road.

He is described as a bald, skinny white male wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Police have not said if the suspect was wanted on any charges prior to the stop.

There is an active search going on in the area at this time.