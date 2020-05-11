Mt. Juliet police provide update on weekend crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn, (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police provided an update after a weekend crash they believe started with people in two vehicles shooting at each other.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 p.m. Saturday where a vehicle rolled over into a creek bed. According to Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler, it happened on Golden Bear Gateway near Mt. Juliet High School.

Officers found a yellow Chevrolet Camaro on its top. Two men had to be extricated by the fire department before being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a statement on Monday afternoon that further investigation revealed the gunfight and the chase began in the Hermitage area before entering Mt. Juliet. Both individuals injured in the crash are now in stable condition at the hospital.

