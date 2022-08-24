MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet police officer has been decommissioned as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro police investigate allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said on Friday, July 8, the department was made aware of allegations toward officer Michael Dyce of “possible criminal wrongdoing” that happened while off-duty.

Michael Dyce (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Upon receiving the information, Dyce was immediately decommissioned and removed from service, according to Chief James Hambrick.

Mt. Juliet police reported, “the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation & Metro Nashville Police Department are conducting a complete and thorough investigation into the allegations, and the investigation remains active as Dyce cooperates.”

Dyce began working with the Mt. Juliet Police Department on Feb. 24, 2020.

The TBI confirmed to News 2 that agents received a request in late July from District Attorney General Jason Lawson to investigate a complaint of misconduct against Dyce. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.