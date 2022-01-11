MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are investigating after reports of shots fired in a neighborhood Tuesday night.

At around 9:40 p.m., police said they received reports of a suspect shooting a “long gun” from a vehicle near Belinda Parkway and Rolling Meadow Court.

Residents were asked to shelter in place at that time.

Minutes later, police reported that it appeared the shooter fled the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating at the scene and say more information is yet to come.