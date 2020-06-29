Mt. Juliet police investigate attempted burglary at gun shop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are looking for two people who tried to break-in to a gun shop.

It happened at KRB Firearms II & the Range, on Lebanon Road Sunday morning.

Police said two people were seen on camera attempting to break into the shop, one of them shooting at the front door.

Police said the suspects were not able to get into the business due to security measures.

The suspects drove a car that had been stolen out of Nashville.

The suspects later abandoned that car.

One of the suspects dropped a handgun in the process. Anyone with more information is asked to call Mt. Juliet Police at (615) 754-2550.

