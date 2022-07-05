MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a hectic night for Mt. Juliet police nearly two weeks ago when a traffic stop turned into a kidnapping.

“Anthony Maynard is still a wanted person and he is still outstanding,” said Captain Tyler Chandler.

The 41-year-old was stopped by an officer who says a short time later, Maynard jumped out of his car and into another one driving off, kidnapping a disabled woman inside.

“The last tip that we got is that he is in the Nashville area particularly moving around different homeless camps in the community,” said Chandler.

Maynard is accused of hitting multiple cars eventually escaping, and is still on the run. Mt. Juliet police were able to rescue the kidnapped woman before that car burst into flames.

“We were putting out that information even to the detail of the suspect description and where we last saw this suspect because there’s so many more residents in our community than police officers and if they see this suspect they can then call us and let us know of the location,” said Chandler.

Chandler says the police department relies heavily on its text alert system to get important information out to the community. “We want to keep them informed so they’re not wondering about why are all these police vehicles at this business or in the neighborhood.”

Chandler added their system not only informs people about active situations but also weather events and even missing children.

“It was an 11-year-old boy, family didn’t know where he went and we put out his description and then we started getting phone calls, ‘Hey I see him walking over here and over here,’ and we found that 11-year-old missing child within minutes,” he said.

With 15,000 people registered so far, Chandler is urging those who haven’t signed up to do so, so that if another active situation occurs they’ll know what’s going on.

“If someone wants to know about emergency situations happening where they need to take action to keep themselves safe,” he said. “The first activity we do as a police department to keep them informed is send out those text alerts.”

Chandler says their text alert system not only sends alerts in regards to the police department but also the fire department and city hall.

Those who live in Mt. Juliet and want to sign up just have to take MJ to 67283.