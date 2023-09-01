MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s future headquarters.

According to Police Chief James Hambrick, the building is very much needed and construction is expected to take between 18-36 months to complete.

During the event, several people spoke about the rapid growth attributing to the need for a new building. It will be located right in front of the current police headquarters and cost over $20 million.

This building will have enough space for not only the police department, but will also have the fire and EMS communications center, emergency coordination center, and community storm shelter.

Lt. Wesley Neely is the longest serving officer in the police department. Once construction is completed, this will be his third police headquarters.

“I can’t believe how fast time has gone by. It feels like a dream,” Neely said. “I remember 36 years ago when it was just six people in the department.”

During the ceremony, Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin announced who will replace current Police Chief James Hambrick; Deputy Chief Michael Millins will become Chief of Police and Captain Tyler Chandler will become Deputy Chief.

