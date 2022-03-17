MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — No officers were hurt after two police cruisers were hit on I-40 Thursday night.

It happened on the eastbound side at the 223-mile marker, near the Wilson/Davidson County line.

Mt. Juliet police say the officers were helping a disabled motorist when their cars were hit.

While the officers are okay, there is no word on the status of the person who hit the police cruisers.

Only one eastbound lane of I-40 is open at this time.