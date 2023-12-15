MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After serving as Mt. Juliet police chief for over a decade, Chief James Hambrick is officially retiring.

Since Hambrick became police chief in 2012, the Mt. Juliet Police Department told News 2 he reduced crime by 8%. More serious crimes, such as burglary and robbery, are reportedly down by more than 80%.

“The most powerful way that anyone can lead is by example,” said Hambrick.

Messages like this can be found throughout the halls at the police department. They are virtues that represent the bigger picture in Hambrick’s story.

“Never thought about really being in law enforcement, never crossed my mind,” Hambrick said.

It wasn’t until several officers, including Officer Jerry Mundy, walked into a Mt. Juliet gas station many years ago. At the time, Hambrick was a cashier.

“They would come in and get coffee, and we’d have conversations and they saw something in me, said, ‘Hey, you’d make a good officer, let’s get you in and talk to the police chief,” Hambrick recalled.

Twenty years ago, Mundy was killed in the line of duty.

“His death…has been one of the saddest and hurtful times in my career,” Hambrick said.

The tragedy shook the community and eventually led Hambrick forward on a new path.

“Coming from the projects, housing projects in Nashville; mother dying when I was 11 and a half years old; then going into some areas such as alcoholism that plagued my life. I shouldn’t be here,” Hambrick said.

He credits a higher power for his journey: “My faith is everything. I’m driven by it, I’m led by it, I make decisions based on my faith.”

Now Hambrick is a pastor and a songwriter. Music is just one way he connects to the community.

“We started the Coffee with the Cops, we started getting out and being ingrained in our community, and that’s one of the proudest things — the connectivity that we have with our community now,” Hambrick said.

However, Hambrick is not fully ready to retire from law enforcement, so he will oversee the security at Trevecca Nazarene University, on top of his ministry work.