MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two suspects were arrested following a short police chase through Mt. Juliet.

The situation began unfolding Monday after a Mt. Juliet LPR camera spotted a 2006 Toyota Camry that was stolen out of Nashville on Nov. 18.

Mt. Juliet officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Mt. Juliet Road near Old Lebanon Dirt Road. After a short chase, which included a spike attempt, the car stopped and the driver ran away.

Officers were able to arrest the male driver following a chase through a wooded area. The Memphis man is being charged with crimes related to fleeing, possession of stolen property and illegal drugs.

The female passenger, from Nashville, is being charged with crimes related to illegal drugs.

Police are now investigating further regarding other items in the vehicle that may be tied to more criminal activity.