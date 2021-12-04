Mt. Juliet police arrest teen for driving stolen car, carrying handgun

Middle TN

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mt. Juliet police generic

(Photo: WKRN)

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and carrying a handgun in Mt. Juliet.

The My. Juliet Police Department says their Mt. Juliet Guardian Shield license plate recognition cameras alerted officers to a 2017 Hyundai Sonata stolen out of Nashville on November 21. Officers intercepted the car on N. Mt. Juliet Road near Lebanon Road.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

After a short pursuit, deploying a spike strip and a K9 unit, officers arrested an armed 17-year-old male. A handgun with an extended magazine was also recovered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss