Mt. Juliet police arrest teen for driving stolen car, carrying handgun

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and carrying a handgun in Mt. Juliet.

The My. Juliet Police Department says their Mt. Juliet Guardian Shield license plate recognition cameras alerted officers to a 2017 Hyundai Sonata stolen out of Nashville on November 21. Officers intercepted the car on N. Mt. Juliet Road near Lebanon Road.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

After a short pursuit, deploying a spike strip and a K9 unit, officers arrested an armed 17-year-old male. A handgun with an extended magazine was also recovered.