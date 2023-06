MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department arrested a man Thursday afternoon who was wanted for assaulting officers in Macon County.

Mt. Juliet police said at just before 4 p.m., officers on I-40 West saw the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it.

The suspect tried to speed away and officers followed him to Pebble Creek Circle in Antioch, where he ultimately surrendered.

No other information was released.