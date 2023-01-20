MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church.

Earlier this week, the Mt. Juliet Police Department said it found out about the large event planned at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road.

Since big events at the church’s property have caused traffic and private property issues in the past, officials said they started developing a backup plan to handle blocked roads, unlawful parking, and trespassing. Then, when police started receiving reports about Old Lebanon Dirt Road being blocked on Friday, Jan. 20, they immediately responded.

The department tweeted at 6:27 a.m. that Old Lebanon Dirt Road was congested because of the event at Global Vision Bible Church.

Even though the church is located just outside of city limits, Mt. Juliet police reportedly spent hours working to clear the road and direct traffic.

By 8:22 a.m., parking for the church’s event had reached max capacity, causing police to announce that any abandoned and unlawfully parked vehicle would be towed.

Then, at 9:23 a.m., authorities posted another tweet, saying about 20 to 30 cars were in the process of being towed.

Since the ReAwaken America Tour is expected to last through the weekend at Global Vision Bible Church, officers will continue to be present along Old Lebanon Dirt Road to help keep traffic flowing and assist private property owners with issues, officials said.

Traffic cones and message boards have also been set up to warn drivers about unlawful parking and the tow risk, according to law enforcement.

In addition, Mt. Juliet Police is reportedly coordinating with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office since the church’s event impacts community members in both jurisdictions.

You can read Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick’s full statement about the event response below: