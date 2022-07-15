MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local pizzeria says staffing shortages have become increasingly challenging for restaurants across Mt. Juliet.

Valon Arifi, the owner of Calabria Brick Oven Pizzeria, said staffing is the worst he’s ever seen it.

He said he is now working 12-15 hour days and his children are picking up shifts.

However, this is not the only restaurant in town that is experiencing the work overload. He said other local restaurants have closed their doors during the week and now they are competing for staff.

Arifi said work experience may be a thing of the past, as he’s training people who’ve never worked in a kitchen before.

“We don’t require any more skills for a server or chef. We said okay we are waving that. We say that’s okay if you have no experience working in a restaurant we will train ya, we will work with ya,” Arifi said.

Arifi said he is looking for chefs and dishwashers.