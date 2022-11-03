MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a passenger was shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on South Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Mt. Juliet police reported an individual who was a passenger in a car stopped by a Mt. Juliet Police officer resisted the officer, moved into the driver seat and attempted to drive away.

The officer was attempted to control the individual but they drove away with the officer trapped in the car, according to a release.

After repeated requests to stop the car, warnings, and the deployment of a electroshock weapon, the individual reportedly continued to drive away with the officer trapped in the car. This resulted in an officer-involved shooting, and the car came to a stop, according to Mt. Juliet police. No one else was injured.

The involved officer and arriving backup officers began life-saving aid attempts, which were continued by responding medics.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate and processed the stretch of South Mt. Juliet Road between Central Pike and Graves Crossing.

Chief James Hambrick released a statement, which reads:

“This was a very traumatic incident with a loss of life. All are in my prayers, including the family and friends of those involved, stated Police Chief James Hambrick. To ensure our officer responded properly and per protocol, the TBI is conducting an independent investigation. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.”

South Mt. Juliet Road reopened to traffic around 4:30 a.m.