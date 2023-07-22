MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Volunteers across Mt. Juliet came together Saturday morning to help neighbors clear debris and take care of the damage left behind following an eventful week of weather.

A total of 15 people helped across town on behalf of The Volunteer Network, sawing off broken limbs and bringing yard waste to the curb. Around 30 people seeking help reached out to the organization, which was started in response to the need for cleanup efforts after the March 2020 tornado.

“It’s helpful for our community, we know that’s how a community’s going to thrive, and we always say we’re building bridges across our community,” said Jamie Tyner, associate director of The Volunteer Network.

Mt. Juliet has seen its fair share of storm damage, including flooding, in the past several years. Tyner said neighbors feel like they can’t catch a break.

“I think I’ve heard from several [people], they’re just tired of it. I mean, they’re kind of tired of having to clean up,” she added. “We’ve heard of community members that had just finished cleaning up from the previous storm and now are cleaning up again, so yeah, I think a little frustration and getting a little tired of it.”

The need was so great after last week’s storms, The Volunteer Network plans to go out again on Saturday, July 29. If you’d like to volunteer or could use help cleaning up storm damage around your home, you can sign up here.