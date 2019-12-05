Mt. Juliet neighborhood on edge after series of burglaries

A neighborhood in Mt. Juliet is on edge after a series of burglaries that began over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tuesday morning, Jimmy Davison was ready to drive to work when something about his truck looked off.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if I left it open or if somebody messed with it’ and I look inside and I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, you’re kidding me,'” said Davison.

Missing was a $250 dollar radio and sound system he bought and installed himself.

“It’s not that it’s sentimental to me,” said Davison. “It’s more the fact that someone comes to my property and violates me.”

Next to his truck was his mother’s car.

“They took about $200 in cash and several hundreds in gift cards,” said Davison. “She was going to use that to shop for Christmas for the family.”

Turns out, the Davisons aren’t alone.

His neighborhood along River Road experienced multiple burglaries in the past week.

“Up there, that house, they took a duffel bag, they had a tent in it,” said Davison. “Over Thanksgiving, a car was stolen. It was locked.”

Home surveillance caught who Davison said is one of the suspects just a street over, on Roger Lee’s driveway.

“It got him walking through here,” said Lee. “But he walked here like he owned the house and walked straight around to the corner into the enclosed trailer and ended up getting my leaf blower.”

Lee said thanks to his cameras, he was able to distract the suspect when sensors picked up movement.

“I think he would’ve gotten a lot more,” he said. “I had a lot of stuff back there.”

After these several incidents, neighbors started talking to each other.

They said they strongly believe that the same two people driving a white van are responsible.

Lee and Davison said they have reported the incidents to police.

“I want them caught just so it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” said Davison.

Lee said he’s added more hidden cameras and motion detector lights to hopefully deter the suspects from coming back.

“Put the fear back in them so before they start stealing, maybe they run, take off,” said Lee.