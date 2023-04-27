MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet is rallying around one of their own! Oliver Steele is now in the top 12 for “American Idol”.

“God touches a few people’s throats when they are born and says, ‘Here is your special power,’” Oliver’s father, Toby Steele, said.

It’s a superpower for Toby as a professional guitar player and song writer.

The gift was also handed down to his son. From coffee shops in the outskirts of Nashville, to now top 12 on “American Idol”, pride cannot be measured.

“It is surreal. Still I tear up thinking about it; it was one of the proudest moments of my life,” Steele said.

During Oliver’s audition, his number one fan sat front row. Oliver said his dad, who had a stroke several years ago, is a big reason as to why he’s on “American Idol”.

“Well, it took away my vocal cords and the dexterity to play guitar…In my mind I still play guitar like I used to,” Steele said.

However, the stroke hasn’t stopped Toby as his son now performs on America’s biggest stage.

“It makes my heart sore because he is carrying on this legacy of music,” Steele said.

It is a legacy that exists because of his father.

“He’s here because I’m his dad in life, but his talent, that is on him, man. And I’ll say this, whether he moves forward or not, he’s already a winner,” Steele said.

If you would like to cheer on Oliver, tune into channel 2 on Sunday at 7 p.m.

You can also hang out with his dad and the city of Mt. Juliet Sunday night at Buffalo Wild Wings for a special watch party from 7 – 9 p.m.