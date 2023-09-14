WASHINGTON (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Thursday for making minors perform sex acts on camera.

According to the Department of Justice, 22-year-old Caleb D. Jordan met three minors online through a video gaming platform. He reportedly told the minors, who were between 11 and 14 years old, that people were coming to “get them” and threatened to kill or sexually assault their parents unless the minors created videos of themselves engaging in sexual activity.

Jordan told them to perform and record specific sex acts and used the minors to make nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, some of which showed the minors crying or in visible distress. He also tried to sell the videos over an encrypted internet chatting app, according to officials.

Authorities took electronic devices from Jordan’s home and found more than 10,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on them.

On Thursday, Jordan was sentenced to 27 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for extorting and threatening multiple minors into performing sexual acts on camera.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006.