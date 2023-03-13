MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — As of Monday, March 13, an ambulance division is fully operational in the city of Mt Juliet.

On Monday morning, Mt. Juliet EMS worked their first call.

“Mt. Juliet is a growing community; we had to do something to keep up with the growth and the tremendous call volume that we get daily,” said Joey Edwards, Mt. Juliet Interim Fire Chief.

Up until now, the city has been relying on the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

“Our coverage now where we only relied on certain ambulances in certain areas now, we are able to double that coverage with our units coupled with [WEMA] units,” Edwards said.

“It took years literally to get to this point,” added Ray Justice, commissioner for the city of Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet city leaders approved the division where they allocated $1.8 million.

“We have enhanced service for the city of Mt. Juliet and it is not causing them a penny extra than they had before,” Justice said.

And today, ambulances are officially on the road where first responders will work in partnership with WEMA.

“We owe it to the people of Mt Juliet to take care of them first and foremost, to take care of the people that we save,” Justice said.

The EMS division is made up of three ambulances, and trucks will be stationed at all three fire stations.