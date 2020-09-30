Mt. Juliet K-9 suffers possible career-ending injury

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — K-9 officer Majlo with the Mt. Juliet Police Department was recently diagnosed with a possible career-ending injury.

Majlo is being treated for an injury to his right leg at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center.

Mt. Juliet police reported Majlo’s partner, Officer Chris Barth, noticed him raising his rear right leg as if he was in pain. Majlo was then taken to his local veterinarian to conduct an in-depth review.

The veterinarian team found an internal tendon injury to Majlo’s right hind leg. The original injury likely led to an internal tendon injury to his left hind leg as well, according to Mt. Juliet police.

“As you can imagine, we are all devasted about Majlo’s impacting injury. Ultimately, we want to ensure Majlo’s quality of life prevails. At the recommendation of his vet care team, we are seeking further advanced care from the University of Knoxville, who has an extensive history of treating working animals,” stated Chief James Hambrick. “Officer Barth and K9 Majlo have been such an awesome asset to the Mt. Juliet community, and their history of successful outcomes is a testament to their wonderful work. They both have contributed so much, and we will pray for the best possible outcome.”

Mt. Juliet police reported it is unknown what event or moment caused Majlo’s original injury as an injury on a dog can remain unknown for some time.

Since Majlo joined the department in 2017, his responsibilities have been very athletic. He has forcefully apprehended actively resisting, dangerous criminals, tracked suspects through rugged terrain, tracked missing persons and detected illegal narcotics, according to Mt. Juliet police.

The department said if all goes well at UT Knoxville and only if, Majlo can maintain his quality of life, Majlo’s career could be saved. He would continue in a non-athletic role for narcotics detection.