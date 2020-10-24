Mt. Juliet K-9 returns for light duty after suffering possible career-ending injury

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – K-9 officer Majlo with the Mt. Juliet Police Department has been released to work in narcotics detection after recently suffering from a possible career-ending injury, according to Mt. Juliet Police.

In a Facebook post, police said Majlo has made enough progress to work in narcotics detection. Majlo will also continue rehabilitative activities in an effort to restore his full health in regard to tracking and apprehension abilities.

Officer Chris Barth noticed it appeared Majlo’s leg was injured and took him in for treatment. A veterinarian team found an internal tendon injury to Majlo’s right hind leg. The original injury likely led to an internal tendon injury to his left hind leg as well, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Mt. Juliet police reported it is unknown what event or moment caused Majlo’s original injury as an injury on a dog can remain unknown for some time.

Mt. Juliet Police welcome back their beloved furry friend and officer who has been on the force since 2017.

