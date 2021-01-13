Mt. Juliet K-9 officer Majlo returns to duty after potential career-ending injury

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet K-9 Officer Majlo has recovered and returned to full duty after being treated for a potentially career-ending injury.

Majlo, Mt. Juliet Police Department’s K9 (Source: Mt. Juliet Police)

In September of 2020, Officer Chris Barth noticed Majlo lift his right leg as if he was in pain. It was discovered Majlo had a tendon injury that also led to an internal tendon injury in his left leg.

After he received advanced care and rehabilitation at the University of Knoxville’s College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM), Majlo is able to return to work in full force.

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

“The department is most appreciative of the staff at UTCVM and Majlo’s local veterinarian, Dr. Nicole Harris at Avenue Animal Hospital, who has and continues to be so gracious and caring of Majlo,” Chief James Hambrick said. “Equally, the department is grateful for the support from city leadership and the Board of Commissioners, who ensured funding was available for Majlo’s treatment. This has been a true team effort, and the Mt. Juliet community is safer and better for it.”

Majlo is best known on the job for apprehending dangerous criminals, tracking suspects through rugged terrain, tracking missing persons, and detecting illegal drugs.