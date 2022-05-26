NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mount Juliet police said a situation ended peacefully after a man fired a shot and refused to leave a home Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area at the LC Apartments complex near Bristol Drive around 8:12 p.m. When officials arrived, a witness reportedly told them a man who was likely impaired fired a shot in the parking lot before going inside a townhome.

Police said the 26-year-old suspect was then identified and a warrant was obtained. Officers then attempted to make contact with the suspect but he allegedly failed to leave.

Crisis negotiators and the special response team were called and took the male suspect into custody around 10:20 p.m. No injuries were reported, and a handgun was seized.