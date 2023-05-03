MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Mt. Juliet is coming together to send one proud father to Hollywood!

Toby Steele booked a flight to see his son, Oliver, perform on American Idol for the first time in person. Oliver is now in the top eight along with Clarksville native Haven Madison.

On Monday night, Oliver Steele’s fate was in the hands of the judges after he was saved from the bottom three.

“It feels good to know I’ll be performing again, especially in front of one of my heroes who is filling in on the judge’s chair,” Oliver said.

Next week, Ed Sheeran is judging American Idol along with Alanis Morissette.

“First song I ever learned to play on guitar was an Ed Sheeran song, first poster to hang on the wall was an Ed Sheeran poster,” Oliver said.

Ed Sheeran is just one musician that helped shape Oliver’s life.

Last week, News 2 sat down with Oliver’s dad, Toby. He’s been a big part of Oliver’s American Idol journey.

Toby had a stroke several years ago. During Oliver’s audition, Toby sat in the front row. This Sunday, Toby will be in the audience for the first time.

“I know he’s having a rough time with dialysis and everything, but he said he’s coming,” Oliver said.

On Wednesday, Toby booked a flight after Mt. Juliet helped raised money to send him, along with medical assistance, to LA.

“He’s fulfilling his dreams, but he is also fulfilling mine,” Toby Steele said.

And now Oliver, is no doubt a hometown hero.

“I’m just really appreciative for everyone’s support. It means the world. I’m starting a hashtag, #Oliver4Disney because I just really want to perform at Disney week, I don’t need to get to the finals, I really want to perform at Disneyland, y’all know I’m a Disney nerd, let’s go #Oliver4Disney.”