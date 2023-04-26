MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 9-year-old girl in Mt. Juliet is fighting for her life at The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial.

Vivian Oettel is battling T-cell Lymphoma. “She was diagnosed on November 29th, she got the flu, didn’t get better,” Jessica Oettel said.

Doctors told Brandon and Jessica Oettel that their youngest, Vivian, has T-cell Lymphoma. “We’ve been in the hospital every month since she got diagnosed because her counts drop then she gets a fever,” Jessica said.

Vivian has had a severe reaction to the chemo treatments. During her most recent hospital stay, she contracted an unknown infection in her lungs.

On Monday, she was placed on a ventilator. “What’s so frustrating about it is we are on a ventilator and we don’t know what we are treating,” her mother said.

However, with all the unknowns, Vivian’s mother said she has remained strong through it all. “She is a special little girl, she always has been, but throughout all of this she has shown just how special she is.”

Vivian is focusing on who she will become and what she will do when she leaves the hospital room. And now she is determined to meet her favorite artist, Morgan Wallen.

“She adores him, she was so mad when he did the free concert in Nashville. She was so sick, she had no immune system, but she was so mad we wouldn’t take her down there,” Jessica said.

Vivian watched the whole show from her bed.

“She is bound and determined she is going to see him, she just loves him. . .While we hear what the doctors are saying and we are realistic, we just don’t accept anything else than she’s going to be okay,” her mother said.

Her family right now is asking for an endless amount of prayer.

You can also donate to the family financially here.