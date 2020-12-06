Mt. Juliet fueling Wilson County growth

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s billed as the “City Between The Lakes.”

Mt. Juliet is a community on the fast track, while retaining the hometown charm prevalent in so much of Wilson County.



“Location, location, location,” a mantra in the real estate world, means quite a bit these days as Nashville and surrounding communities continue to grow. Mt. Juliet, nestled between Percy Priest Lake and Old Hickory Lake, is less than a half-hour from downtown Nashville on Interstate 40.



Real estate website Zillow shows Mt. Juliet’s home value index at $362,000, up from $222,000 10 years ago. Zillow predicts the city will see a 7.3 percent increase over the next year.

“We like the growth,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin told News 2 in October. “The growth is good.”

Martin said the city is looking to build more single-family residential homes, more specifically pricey houses with larger lots.



Home values have been key to growth in Mt. Juliet, with it now edging out Lebanon as Wilson County’s most populated city. According to the United States Census Bureau, Mt. Juliet had population estimates of 37,029 in July 2019 – 550 more than Lebanon. Turn the calendar back to 2010 and Lebanon had Mt. Juliet beat by 1,402 people.

From a business perspective, the city got big news over the summer. Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Amazon will establish a new 855,000 fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet, creating 1,000 new full-time jobs.

There are growing pains, of course – increased traffic and crowding in the classroom, and this year, unexpected loss and tragedy. The March 3rd tornado outbreak hit Mt. Juliet hard. Three people died when a twister tore through the heart of the community. In the weeks that followed, the COVID-19 pandemic began to rapidly unfold, slowing some construction projects.

As Mt. Juliet and the rest of Wilson County prepare for a new year, News 2 is taking a closer look at this unique part of Middle Tennessee. Join us for special reports – Wilson County: The Good, The Bad, The Future – all day Thursday, Dec. 10.



