MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After spending more than three weeks in a local hospital, Mt. Juliet Firefighter Kenny Hudson has finally returned home.

Hudson, a long-time member of the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, was critically injured on Saturday, Aug. 12 while battling a blaze that engulfed the Glass Creek Apartments on Old Pleasant Grove Road.

First responders worked to evacuate the residents as quickly and safely as possible, but the roof reportedly started to collapse while three firefighters, including Hudson, were inside.

Hudson was later taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he stayed for 22 days.

(Courtesy: Chris Campbell)

(Courtesy: Chris Campbell)

(Courtesy: Chris Campbell)

(Courtesy: Chris and Rachel Kimsey)

(Courtesy: Chris and Rachel Kimsey)

(Courtesy: City of Mt. Juliet)

(Courtesy: City of Mt. Juliet)

(Courtesy: City of Mt. Juliet)

(Courtesy: City of Mt. Juliet)

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Chris Campbell)

On Sunday, Sept. 3, Hudson made his way back home on board a fire truck with an entourage of friends, family, and his fellow first responders.

In a news release from the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, Hudson said, “I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and prayers. I’m overwhelmed from the love Mt. Juliet has surrounded me and my family with.”

Hudson will continue his recovery at home and is expected to be able to make a full return to work once cleared by his doctors.

“We are grateful for the unbelievable care from TriStar Summit Medical Center and TriStar Skyline Medical Center to get Kenny to this point in his recovery process,” said Fire Chief Mark Foulks. “We ask you to continue to pray for the Hudson family and to support their privacy during this trying time for their family.”

“I am so thankful for Kenny to be going home to be surrounded by family and friends as he continues his recovery efforts,” City Manager Kenny Martin added. “He is a true hero, and we are most thankful for him and his precious family. Continued prayers going forward for a full recovery.”

While no injuries were reported among the residents of the apartment complex, the fire caused millions of dollars in damages and left more than 20 units displaced.

An investigation into the fire revealed the cause was a lightning strike that hit the building’s roof. According to the fire department, high winds during a storm that day caused the fire to grow and develop very quickly.

MJ4Hope, a nonprofit organization, started a relief fund following the fire and continues to take in donations for the Hudson family and people who lost their homes. To find out more information, click here.