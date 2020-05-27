Mt. Juliet Fire Department vehicle hit on I-40 East, THP investigating

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a Mt. Juliet Fire Department vehicle was hit by a car while on the scene of another crash Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said crews were on the scene of a hydroplane crash around 11:45 a.m. on I-40 East when it happened.

One firefighter got out of the truck to begin helping the person involved in the first crash, and the other firefighter stayed in the vehicle. That is when officials said, a car slammed into the back of the fire vehicle.

Emergency scenes, especially on the Interstate, are very hazardous for first responders, and motorists must always pay attention to the road ahead for emergencies. Our department’s prayers are with the injured motorist who struck the fire vehicle, and I am grateful for all who responded to assist when this incident occurred. Fire Chief Jamie Luffman

Officials said no firefighters were hurt in the incident. However, the occupant of the car that hit the fire vehicle had serious injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.