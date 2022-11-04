MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Mt. Juliet Firehouse Subs provided much more than lunch. On Friday, they provided the fire department with life-saving equipment.

Through a grant, the fire department can now purchase new powerful tools to detect unseen and deadly gasses like carbon monoxide.

News 2 spoke with Mt Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman who said this grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was extremely helpful because, right now, the city is busy funding a new fire station and ambulance division.

On top of that, he said the 2020-21 natural disasters have been taxing for the city.

And not to mention, city services are trying to keep up with the booming growth.

“We’ve got a long way to go and we’ve got to get there in the best possible time using the funds that have been granted and trusted in us from the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners. So, things like this help us stay on time and keep a rapid pace of improving the department,” Jamie Luffman, Mt. Juliet Fire Chief said.

On top of the new fire station, the city of Mt. Juliet will soon have an ambulance division of its own.

Until now, they have been relying on Wilson County for EMS.

Chief Luffman said they are hoping to see the ambulances in service around the first of the year.