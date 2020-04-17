Mt. Juliet FD battling large warehouse fire

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Fire Department is currently battling a large fire at a warehouse off of Athletes Way North.

According to officials, the warehouse belonging to CEVA Logistics was previously damaged by a tornado that ripped through the area last month. Officials are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time.

Additional details about the fire are currently limited. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates as they become available.