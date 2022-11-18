MT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Bible and a baseball card are all that remain after a Mt. Juliet home was destroyed in a fire Thursday night.

The fire happened in the 7400 block of Central Pike.

“It’s almost like a dream and you can’t wake up. I can’t wrap my head around that it is what it is right now,” Isaiah Davis said.

Davis’ grandparents home burnt down Thursday night. His grandparents built their family home 44 years ago.

“There were about 5-7 minutes not knowing about mom and dad, then when we found out they were fine, we were like, ‘Okay, we are ok,'” Adam Davis, Isaiah’s father said.

Adam said his parents thankfully made it out safely. Now all that remains in his childhood home are memories. It was Adam’s childhood home where the large extended family celebrated the holidays.

“We don’t have a physical location now, but we have one another. It’s the family coming together to tell memories, to tell jokes, to come together to help us come through his process,” Adam said.

Chief Luffman with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As the family looks for help this holiday season, a GoFundMe has been set up to help them.