Mt. Juliet Elementary on ‘soft lockdown’ amid search effort

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Elementary School was placed on a “soft lockdown” Monday morning as police said they were searching for a person “who could be experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Officers said they were searching along West Division Street near the county line for that person, described as a male wearing a gray shirt and dark blue jeans.

Police were focusing their search on Old Lebanon Dirt Road near Cobblestone Lane after a sighting of the man who appeared wet after crossing a creek and heading toward Hermitage.

Bart Barker, the spokesperson for Wilson County Schools said Mt. Juliet Elementary School, which is located in the search area, was placed on a “soft lockdown” amid the search.

No additional information was immediately released.

