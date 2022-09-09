MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire near Mt. Juliet Elementary has prompted the school building to evacuate.

Mt. Juliet police say crews are on scene for a confirmed fire near the building.

Evacuations are underway and no injuries have been reported.

According to Wilson County Schools, any remaining students that were still on campus following regular 2:30 p.m. dismissal are safe. The fire was minor, but crews are still on scene tending to it.

Any remaining students who need to be picked up will be picked up in front of the building, rather than behind the building.